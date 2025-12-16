Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bullivant Houser Files For Ch. 11 After November Closure

By Rose Krebs ( December 16, 2025, 4:22 PM EST) -- The now-shuttered Bullivant Houser Bailey PC has filed for Chapter 11 protection in California, with its chief dissolution officer saying the bankruptcy was filed so the firm can liquidate its assets as it continues "an orderly wind-down" of its operations....

