Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FDIC Floats Application Process For Stablecoin Issuance

By Aislinn Keely ( December 16, 2025, 7:29 PM EST) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. on Tuesday took its first major step towards implementing the federal stablecoin law known as the Genius Act when it moved forward with plans for an application process by which insured depository institutions can seek to issue stable-value tokens....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies