Split Tax Court Backs IRS In Dispensary's Collection Dispute

By Kat Lucero ( December 16, 2025, 7:50 PM EST) -- A San Francisco marijuana dispensary's expenses found to be tied to trafficking in controlled substances are not deductible, a Tax Court majority ruled Tuesday, favoring the IRS' move to not account those costs in calculating an amount to settle the business' 2016-2020 tax debt....

