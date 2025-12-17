Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mich. Panel Orders Resentencing For Young Murder Offender

By Parker Quinlan ( December 17, 2025, 5:25 PM EST) -- A Michigan man who was 18 years old in 1988 when he was sentenced to a century in prison for a pair of second-degree murders will be resentenced after a state appeals court ruled the prison term was effectively life without parole for a teenager — which is unlawful....

