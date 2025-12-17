Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mich. Appeals Court Rejects Medical Pot Co.'s Tax Deduction

By Michael Nunes ( December 17, 2025, 4:52 PM EST) -- A Michigan medical cannabis provisioning center cannot claim a corporate income tax deduction for business expenses, the Michigan Court of Appeals found, saying the law provides that tax break only to recreational cannabis businesses....

