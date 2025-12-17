Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ore. Tax Court Axes Trust's Appeal Of Special Assessment Nix

By Zak Kostro ( December 17, 2025, 5:40 PM EST) -- The Oregon Tax Court dismissed a trust's appeal of a county assessor's decision denying its bid for a special property tax assessment but declined to sanction the trust for citing nonexistent law, which the court said was "likely" due to use of generative artificial intelligence....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections