Boies Schiller Must Face Fla. Fee Suit, Court Told

By Lynn LaRowe ( December 18, 2025, 10:23 AM EST) -- In pushing back on a bid to toss a Florida state court lawsuit against Boies Schiller Flexner LLP and related defendants, a pharmaceutical mass tort law firm and other parties said the lawsuit outlines a clear breach of a nondisclosure agreement and interference with existing business relationships, making the complaint legally sufficient under Sunshine State law....

