CFTC's Pham Will Head To Crypto Co. MoonPay After Exit

By Aislinn Keely ( December 17, 2025, 4:50 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's acting Chair Caroline Pham is set to join cryptocurrency payments firm MoonPay as its top lawyer following her impending departure from the commission, MoonPay announced Wednesday....

