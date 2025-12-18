Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

Qualcomm Completes $2.4B Alphawave IP Acquisition

By Dawood Fakhir ( December 18, 2025, 4:09 PM GMT) -- British semiconductor technology company Alphawave IP Group PLC said Thursday that the court-backed scheme for its $2.4 billion takeover by U.S. tech giant Qualcomm Inc. has become effective....

