Czech Republic, Estonia Shift To Backing Min. Tax Deal For US

By Kevin Pinner ( December 18, 2025, 6:03 PM EST) -- The Czech Republic and Estonia have shifted to supporting the proposed U.S. exemption from the global minimum tax's international provisions at the global tax policymaking body hosted by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the countries' finance ministries told Law360....

