Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Capital Markets Attys Eye 2026 Revival As Backlog Builds

By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( January 2, 2026, 12:04 PM EST) -- Capital markets attorneys are hopeful for an active year of initial public offerings heading into 2026, especially in the first quarter, as the recent government shutdown stalled IPO schedules and potentially shifted companies' timelines to the coming year....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies