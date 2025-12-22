Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Snatch $8.5M In Crypto Connected To Investment Scam

By Hayley Fowler ( December 22, 2025, 4:33 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors have seized $8.5 million in the cryptocurrency Tether that investigators say belongs to victims who were allegedly lured into investing in bogus cryptocurrency trading schemes, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said....

