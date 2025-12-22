Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chicago Council's $16.6B Budget Axes Mayor's Head Tax Plan

By Maria Koklanaris ( December 22, 2025, 6:03 PM EST) -- Chicago aldermen have passed a budget that omits Mayor Brandon Johnson's signature tax proposal of a $33-per-employee monthly tax on larger businesses, setting up a clash with the mayor, who must now decide whether to veto the council's plan....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections