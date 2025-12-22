Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Jeff Montgomery ( December 22, 2025, 9:39 PM EST) -- Delaware's justices threw the Court of Chancery in reverse big time last week, rescinding a decision by the state's chancellor that last year effectively canceled tech tycoon Elon Musk's multi-year, then-$56 billion stock-based compensation package. It was a decision that lit up the court's relatively low-key, pre-holiday wind-up. It also highlighted the endless, 3D tug of war over Delaware-chartered companies and the interests of boards, officers, controllers, stockholders and the corporate bar....

