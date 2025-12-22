Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CFTC Acting Chair Departs As New Leader Sworn In

By Sydney Price ( December 22, 2025, 7:52 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's acting chair said Monday she would leave the agency at the end of the day, an announcement that followed the approval of her successor and her previous announcement that she is taking a role at a cryptocurrency company....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies