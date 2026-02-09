Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Banking Group Of The Year: Paul Weiss

By Jon Hill ( February 9, 2026, 7:00 PM EST) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP's financial institutions team helped guide TD Bank to a record-setting U.S. anti-money laundering resolution while also defending Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Mastercard in high-stakes antitrust litigation, earning it a place among the 2025 Law360 Banking Groups of the Year....

