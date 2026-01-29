Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bankruptcy Group Of The Year: Paul Weiss

By Emily Lever ( January 29, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- Attorneys from Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP led Rite Aid through its second reorganization in two years and won approval for the sale of DNA testing company 23andMe over the objections of state regulators, earning the firm a place among the 2025 Law360 Bankruptcy Groups of the Year....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies