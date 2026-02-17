Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cannabis Group Of The Year: Dykema

By Sam Reisman ( February 17, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- Dykema represented a coalition of Michigan cannabis interests in an ongoing effort to challenge the state's 24% wholesale tax on marijuana as well as steering a big-ticket transaction and advising on numerous regulatory matters, securing it a place as one of the 2025 Law360 Cannabis Groups of the Year....

