Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cannabis Group Of The Year: Mandelbaum Barrett

By Sam Reisman ( February 18, 2026, 4:03 PM EST) -- The cannabis group at Mandelbaum Barrett PC has represented numerous hemp and marijuana companies in clashes with regulators and law enforcement in New York, securing key victories for businesses navigating the rocky rollout of legalized cannabis in the Empire State, making the team one of the 2025 Law360 Cannabis Groups of the Year....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms