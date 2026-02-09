Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Employment Group Of The Year: Seyfarth

By Anne Cullen ( February 9, 2026, 4:03 PM EST) -- Seyfarth Shaw LLP's employment team locked in an arbitration win for an energy company accused of wage violations, successfully defended Seattle in a pandemic-related battle and shut down a long-running California labor code suit against Columbia Sportswear, earning the firm a place among the 2025 Law360 Employment Groups of the Year....

