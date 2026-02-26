Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Energy Group Of The Year: Gibson Dunn

By Ganesh Setty ( February 26, 2026, 4:03 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP's energy practice has played a central role in the rapid expansion of data centers throughout the U.S. and in record-setting utility transactions, and it even secured a more than $666 million damages verdict against Greenpeace, landing it a spot among the 2025 Law360 Energy Groups of the Year....

