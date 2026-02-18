Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Environmental Group Of The Year: Kelley Drye

By Jack Rodgers ( February 18, 2026, 4:03 PM EST) -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP helped New Jersey sue DuPont in a first-of-its-kind series of bench trials in federal district court in 2025, one of several high-profile wins the firm's environmental team earned in cases regarding the environmental and human impact of "forever chemicals" — earning a place among the 2025 Law360 Environmental Groups of the Year....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®