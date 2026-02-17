Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fund Formation Group Of The Year: Ropes & Gray

By Rachel Rippetoe ( February 17, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- Last year, the fund formation team at Ropes & Gray LLP helped private equity giant TPG Inc. close a $3 billion credit-focused continuation fund, guided another major private equity player, Bain Capital, in securing $5.7 billion from investors for its second global special situations fund and aided a unit of the Carlyle Group in raising $20 billion for its latest secondary fund, landing it a spot among the 2025 Law360 Fund Formation Groups of the Year....

