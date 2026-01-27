Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Healthcare Group Of The Year: Williams & Connolly

By Dan McKay ( January 27, 2026, 4:04 PM EST) -- Williams & Connolly LLP took three False Claims Act cases to trial in three months, won an FCA case that had reached the Supreme Court and defeated antitrust litigation brought by the New York attorney general, earning a spot among the 2025 Law360 Healthcare Groups of the Year....

