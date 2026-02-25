Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Life Sciences Group Of The Year: Davis Polk

By Mark Payne ( February 25, 2026, 4:04 PM EST) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP attorneys advised Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. on its $14.6 billion sale to Johnson & Johnson, guided Endo Inc. through its $6.7 billion merger with Mallinckrodt PLC and advised Novo Nordisk in its proposed $9.1 billion acquisition of Metsera, earning it a spot among the 2025 Law360 Life Sciences Groups of the Year. ...

