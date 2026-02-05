Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Private Equity Group Of The Year: Ropes & Gray

By James Mills ( February 5, 2026, 4:03 PM EST) -- When it comes to private equity, Ropes & Gray LLP had one of the most impressive years ever, handling over 300 private equity deals with a total value of $175 billion, with 39 of those transactions being valued at over $1 billion each, earning the firm a spot as one of the 2025 Law360 Private Equity Groups of the Year....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies