Sports & Betting Group Of The Year: Hogan Lovells

By David Steele ( February 13, 2026, 4:03 PM EST) -- Hogan Lovells continued to advise Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami CF as it signed global superstar Lionel Messi to a contract extension and oversaw progress in its planned stadium, counseled the Paul Allen estate in selling the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers and advised in the formation of a new partnership for the 174-year-old America's Cup international sailing competition, placing it among the 2025 Law360 Sports & Betting Groups of the Year....

