Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tax Group Of The Year: Davis Polk

By Sanjay Talwani ( February 4, 2026, 4:03 PM EST) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP scored a significant victory for Exxon Mobil in litigation concerning the tax treatment of a major partnership with Qatar and oversaw several other complex, high-stakes transactions, earning it recognition as a 2025 Law360 Tax Practice Group of the Year....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies