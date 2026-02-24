Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

White Collar Group Of The Year: A&O Shearman

By Phillip Bantz ( February 24, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- Allen Overy Shearman Sterling guided Swiss global bank UBS AG through the resolution of a cross-border tax fraud dispute in France and helped crypto exchanges KuCoin and BitMEX reach separate resolutions in U.S. criminal cases, securing the firm's place among the 2025 Law360 White Collar Groups of the Year....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies