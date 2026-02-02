Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis - Series

The Biz Court Digest: Dispatches From Utah's Newest Court

By Evan Strassberg ( February 2, 2026, 10:23 AM EST) -- While Delaware's Court of Chancery tends to get all the headlines, the rest of the U.S. boasts a robust collection of localized business courts, where corporate disputes are regularly decided. This Law360 Expert Analysis series surveys business courts around the country, focusing on what makes them unique....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies