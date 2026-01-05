Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Spencer Fane Merges With Global IP Counselors In DC

By Jack Rodgers ( January 5, 2026, 12:35 PM EST) -- The Missouri-headquartered Spencer Fane LLP has announced its second merger in as many months, growing with a dozen patent and trademark attorneys and patent agents, from Washington, D.C.-based Global IP Counselors LLP, the firm announced Monday....

