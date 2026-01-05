Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cravath Int'l Security Atty Joins Davis Polk In New York

By Jack Rodgers ( January 5, 2026, 4:11 PM EST) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP has hired a Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP national security lawyer who spent years in public service with the Treasury Department and who served as director for international trade and investment at the National Security Council and the National Economic Council, the firm announced Monday....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®