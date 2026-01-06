Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Colo. Inks New Settlement Over Banned Cannabis Products

By Rachel Konieczny ( January 5, 2026, 6:43 PM EST) -- A Texas cannabis company has entered into a new settlement with Colorado after the state accused the business of violating the terms of an earlier settlement by "deceiving" consumers through misrepresenting its products, the Colorado attorney general said Monday....

