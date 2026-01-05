Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Won't Review FINRA Delay On Carbon Offset Co. Petition

By Sarah Jarvis ( January 5, 2026, 7:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has dismissed a bid brought by shareholders of Entrex Carbon Market Inc. to review what they said is the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's harmful failure to act on the carbon offset trading platform's requests for a name change and approval of stock splits....

