Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Health Officials Roll Back Child Vaccine Recommendations

By Mark Payne ( January 5, 2026, 5:28 PM EST) -- Amid public outcry, federal health officials on Monday revised vaccine recommendations for American children, cutting the number from 18 to 11 and bringing the United States in line with other developed countries such as Denmark. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies