Blank Rome Expands In Florida With Akerman IP Atty Duo

By Madison Arnold ( January 6, 2026, 3:01 PM EST) -- Blank Rome LLP has established a presence in West Palm Beach, Florida, with the addition of lawyers from Akerman LLP to its intellectual property and technology practice group and its technology industry team....

