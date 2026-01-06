Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

White & Case-Led Brazilian Digital Bank Seeks US IPO

By Katryna Perera ( January 6, 2026, 3:31 PM EST) -- Brazilian digital banking platform PicS has filed for a proposed initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in an offering guided by White & Case LLP and underwriters' counsel Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, with hopes to list its Class A common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market....

