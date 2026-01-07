Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

How Changes At The IRS Will Affect Tax Controversy In 2026

By Carina Federico and Starling Marshall ( January 7, 2026, 5:17 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service saw significant changes in 2025. Both the IRS' funding for tax enforcement and its human workforce were greatly reduced. Headed into 2026, the agency will have to do more with less....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies