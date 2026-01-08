Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pot Co. Not Wrong To Mar CBD Goods, Mich. Judge Rules

By Jonathan Capriel ( January 8, 2026, 8:18 PM EST) -- Destroying a batch of CBD products that contained THC potency well above the state's limits was seemingly the only legal option for a marijuana grower, a Michigan state court said, ending a hemp entrepreneur's lawsuit that claimed the company should have returned the goods....

