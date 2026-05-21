Justices Remain Unresolved on Execution IQ Limits

By Brandon Lowrey ( May 21, 2026, 10:36 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday declined to rule on a case challenging limits on executing people whose IQ test results indicate they may have intellectual disabilities, leaving justices at odds months after oral arguments over how courts should weigh such test scores....
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