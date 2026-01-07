Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trader Asks Wary Colo. Appeals Court To Award $10M Penalty

By Rachel Konieczny ( January 7, 2026, 9:59 PM EST) -- A Colorado appellate panel pushed back Wednesday on an ex-trading director's bid for a $10 million statutory penalty against his former employer following a $6.8 million judgment against the natural gas marketing company for failing to pay him a bonus on lucrative trades made during a 2021 winter storm....

