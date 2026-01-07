Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Microsoft Legal Shifts After GC Leaves To Join Meta

By Michele Gorman ( January 7, 2026, 10:14 PM EST) -- A longtime Microsoft Corp. lawyer and executive is taking over the legal group previously overseen by the general counsel who left the technology giant this week to start as Meta's new chief legal officer, the company told Law360 Pulse exclusively Wednesday, in an integration meant to boost the organization's innovation efforts....

