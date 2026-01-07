Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump Family-Tied Stablecoin Co. Seeks Bank Charter

By Aislinn Keely ( January 7, 2026, 9:21 PM EST) -- The Trump family-tied crypto company World Liberty Financial said Wednesday that it's filed an application with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to become a national trust bank as it looks to expand its stablecoin business, drawing the ire of one lawmaker, who called the application a conflict of interest....

