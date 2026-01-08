Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3 Firms Advise On $500M Good Culture PE Buyout

By Al Barbarino ( January 8, 2026, 12:37 PM EST) -- Consumer-focused investment firm L Catterton has agreed to purchase a majority stake in Good Culture in a deal that values the dairy brand at $500 million, with law firms Winston & Strawn LLP, Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Cooley LLP advising, Good Culture said Thursday. ...

