Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

4 Firms Steer Coincheck's $111M Acquisition Of Crypto Firm

By Emilie Ruscoe ( January 8, 2026, 8:29 PM EST) -- The Netherlands-based holding company of Japanese digital asset exchange Coincheck Group NV has inked an agreement to become the beneficial owner of nearly all shares of Canadian alternative digital asset manager 3iQ Corp. in a deal valued at $111 million and guided by Dutch firm De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP in the U.S. and Canadian firms Stikeman Elliott and Wildeboer Dellelce LLP....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies