Morgan Lewis Expands Tax Team With NY, Miami Partners

By Tracey Read ( January 12, 2026, 12:42 PM EST) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP has added two new partners, one in Miami and one in New York, who will provide tax advice to private clients, family offices and investment managers in financial hubs around the world, the firm said Monday....

