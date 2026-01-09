Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pa. Justices Urged To Apply Jarkesy To State Proceedings

By Katryna Perera ( January 9, 2026, 7:10 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania financial professional has asked the state's Supreme Court to consider, in a matter of first impression, whether the state Constitution guarantees a right to a jury trial in securities fraud enforcement actions brought by the state regulator, arguing that the U.S. Supreme Court's Jarkesy ruling should be incorporated against states....

