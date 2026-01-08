Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

House OKs $540M For Imperiled Legal Services Corp.

By Emily Sawicki ( January 8, 2026, 7:15 PM EST) -- The "minibus" appropriations bill that the U.S. House of Representatives passed on Thursday includes a lifeline $540 million allocated toward the nonprofit Legal Services Corp. — representing a reduction of $10 million, or 3.6%, compared to fiscal year 2025's budget — whose funding the White House previously suggested should be slashed....

