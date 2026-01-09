Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mining Giants Glencore, Rio Tinto Confirm Merger Talks

By Dawood Fakhir ( January 9, 2026, 5:29 PM GMT) -- Anglo-Swiss mining giant Glencore said Friday that it is in talks with British rival Rio Tinto for a possible megamerger that could create the world's largest company in the industry, in a deal worth more than $200 billion....

