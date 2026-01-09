Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jones Day To Help Restore David Bowie's Old London Home

By Jamie Lennox ( January 9, 2026, 5:51 PM GMT) -- Jones Day's charitable foundation will help to restore the childhood home of musical icon David Bowie before it opens to the public in late 2027, the historical trust leading the project said Friday....

